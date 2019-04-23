2 Men Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Brea Ends in Knife Fight

Police investigate a domestic disturbance in Brea on April 22, 2019. (Credit: OnScene.TV)

Two men were arrested following an altercation in Brea that resulted in minor injuries from a knife, police said.

Authorities received a domestic disturbance call in the 700 block of North Archwood Avenue about 10:50 p.m., Brea Police Department Lt. David Dickinson said.

Two men, ages 23 and 24, were involved in a fight at the location and a knife was involved, Dickinson said.

“Injuries were minor lacerations to the head,” Dickinson said.

Both men were arrested following the incident.

The men did know each other prior to the altercation, Dickinson said.

“One is a boyfriend of the family and the other one is a brother of the family,” he said.

No details on what the men were fighting about were released.

