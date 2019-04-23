Cirque Amaluna Giveaway

There’s a storm coming to Los Angeles. Based on William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Amaluna is an incredible new Cirque Du Soleil experience set on a mysterious island ruled by goddesses. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News or the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Wednesday, April 24th for your chance to win two tickets see Cirque Amaluna at the L.A. Waterfront on Tuesday May 14th. Tickets are on sale at cirquedusoleil.com. Don’t miss your chance to see this fantastic new world before it disappears beneath the waves.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

