Authorities ID 2 Men Killed in Suspected Street Racing Fiery Crash in Santa Ana

Authorities on Monday identified the two people killed in the suspected street racing crash in Santa Ana that resulted with the car bursting into flames.

The driver, Richard Inda, 29, and his passenger, Jerman Marquez, 39, both died in the fiery crash at around 9:18 p.m. Saturday on the 3200 block of South Bear Street, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office.

Police said they believe the two may have been racing with another unidentified vehicle as they headed north on Bear Street from MacArthur Boulevard then lost control and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the other vehicle did not stop at the scene, according to a news release.

Video showed the car had crashed head-on with the tree, and both were almost fully engulfed in flames.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department’s traffic division at 714-245-8200.

