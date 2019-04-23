× Bay Area Attorney Used Shoe Camera to Film up Girl’s Dress on Easter: Police

A Bay Area attorney tried recording up a girl’s dress on Easter Sunday by attaching a camera to his shoe, police said.

The man “moved his shoe so that the camera was under a female juvenile’s dress,” authorities said. When confronted, he ran off and was later caught by Walnut Creek officers.

Jacques Bloxham was arrested near the popular Broadway Plaza shopping center on suspicion of using a camera device to secretly record someone’s undergarments and annoying or molesting a child under 18 years old.

According to the state Bar and his LinkedIn page, Bloxham has his own law firm in Walnut Creek and has been a personal-injury attorney for 21 years.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.