Brush Fire Ignites Near Santa Clarita
A brush fire broke out in the Tujunga Canyons near Santa Clarita on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. along the 10000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
It quickly grew to about 4 acres in size and was running uphill through light to medium brush, officials said.
No structures were believed to be in the fire’s path as winds of 3 to 5 mph blew from the south, fire officials said.
Fixed-wing airplanes were summoned to aid in the effort from the air as about 120 firefighters on the ground worked to contain the flames, Firefighter Brian Stevens said.
The fire was initially burning on state-controlled land, but U.S. Forest Service officials were coordinating with county firefighters in case it spread to the national forest, Stevens added.
Metrolink shut down commuter train service on a nearby length of track due to the fire, he said.