Brush Fire Ignites Near Santa Clarita

A brush fire broke out in the Tujunga Canyons near Santa Clarita on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m. along the 10000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It quickly grew to about 4 acres in size and was running uphill through light to medium brush, officials said.

No structures were believed to be in the fire’s path as winds of 3 to 5 mph blew from the south, fire officials said.

Fixed-wing airplanes were summoned to aid in the effort from the air as about 120 firefighters on the ground worked to contain the flames, Firefighter Brian Stevens said.

The fire was initially burning on state-controlled land, but U.S. Forest Service officials were coordinating with county firefighters in case it spread to the national forest, Stevens added.

Metrolink shut down commuter train service on a nearby length of track due to the fire, he said.

AV Line 215 to Los Angeles is holding between Via Princessa and Vincent Grade/Acton due to fire department activity near the tracks. Delays are unknown, updates to follow. — Metrolink (@Metrolink) April 23, 2019

**UPDATE** BRUSH FIRE | FS132 | 10000 Block of Soledad Canyon Rd. | BC22 is now IC with 4 acres running up hill. #SoledadFire #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 23, 2019

BRUSH FIRE | FS132 | 10000 Block of Soledad Canyon Rd. | E132 is onscene with 1 acre burning uphill in light to med. brush, pushed by 3-5 mph winds from the S. no structures threatened. #SoledadFire #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 23, 2019

U.S. Forest Service fire crews are responding in mutual aid with @LACoFDPIO to a fire in Soledad Canyon/ Briggs Rd. — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) April 23, 2019