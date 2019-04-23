× Carjacking Victim Hospitalized After Being Shot in Santa Ana; Gunman Sought

Police are searching for whoever carjacked and shot a man in Santa Ana late Monday night.

The incident occurred about 10:45 p.m. in the 900 block of East Central Avenue, Santa Ana Police Department watch commander Moreno said.

Video from the scene showed the incident took place outside a local church.

The unidentified victim was approached by the carjacker and shot at some point before his vehicle was stolen.

It was unclear if there was any altercation between the carjacker and the victim prior to the shooting.

The wounded man was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition, Moreno said.

Authorities are searching for the shooter but did not give a description.