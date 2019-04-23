Deputies Seize Pounds of Drugs, Stolen Handgun, Cash During Santa Maria Drug Bust

A bust in Santa Maria netted an arrest, along with a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroine, as well as a stolen handgun, on April 23, 2019. (Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrested a man and seized a large cache of drugs, along with cash and a stolen handgun, while serving a warrant at the home of a probationer in Santa Maria on Tuesday, officials said.

Filogencio Mendoza Diaz, 24, was booked on suspicion of a numerous drug- and firearm-related offenses, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

Filogencio Mendoza Dias, 24, of Santa Maria, pictured in a photo released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office following his arrest on April 23, 2019.

An investigation led narcotics detectives to serve a search warrant about 9 a.m. at a Diaz’s home in the 600 block of West Morrison Avenue, officials said.

“During the search, detectives recovered approximately five pounds of methamphetamine, four ounces of cocaine, three ounces of black tar heroin, $7,000 in cash and a stolen 9mm handgun,” according to the statement.

Diaz was suspected of being associated with a local gang, officials added.

Diaz, who was already on probation due to a prior conviction, was being held without bail pending his initial court appearance, according to officials and county booking records.

