Former Pro Tennis Player Who Assaulted Man in West L.A. on Halloween Night Sentenced to Probation

A former professional tennis player has been sentenced for assaulting a man in West Los Angeles who was trick-or-treating with his family on Halloween 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Justin Gimelstob attends day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London, England. (Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Justin Gimelstob, 42, entered his open plea of no contest to one count of misdemeanor count of battery with serious bodily injury on Monday, prosecutors said. Gimelstob, who was also a tennis broadcaster, was immediately sentenced to three years of summary probation, 60 days of community labor and 52 weeks of anger management.

Prosecutors said on Oct. 31, 2018, Gimelstob attacked the victim for an unknown reason in West Los Angeles. The victim was trick-or-treating with his wife and son when Gimelstob attacked him from behind, proceeding to punch him, knock him down and continue to attack him while he was on the ground.

Gimelstob and the victim were described as “acquaintances,” prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

