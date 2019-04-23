‘I Thought He Was Going to Rape Me’: Kelli Tennant Details Alleged Sexual Assault By Ex-Laker Coach Luke Walton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The TV sports reporter suing former Lakers coach Luke Walton for an alleged sexual assault said she waited five years to come forward with the allegations because she was “scared” she might lose her job but can no longer remain silent after she struggled for years to bury the incident.

Her lawyer Garo Mardirossian revealed that in the aftermath of the alleged assault she told only a handful of people — relatives and friends — but never told employer Time Warner/Spectrum despite having to cover Lakers basketball with Walton as the team’s coach.

In an emotional news conference Tuesday afternoon, Kelli Tennant said she thought of Walton as a friend and mentor when he allegedly sexually assaulted her in a Santa Monica hotel room.

“I thought he was going to rape me,” she told reporters as she described an alleged attack in the latter half of 2014.

