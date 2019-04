Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Laguna Beach to see the 40-foot long photograph entitled “ Hana Highway General Store” crested by artist Rick Graves.

This unique creation is on exhibit now through September 16th, 2019 at the foaSouth Gallery,

1006 South Coast Highway,

Laguna Beach, CA 9265.

For more information call 949 494 1145 or go to the website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com