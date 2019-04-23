L.A. Man Who Killed Police Officer in 2004 Found Dead in His San Quentin Prison Cell: CDCR

Posted 10:51 AM, April 23, 2019, by
Miguel Magallon appears in an undated booking photo the Los Angeles Times obtained from the California Department of Corrections.

Miguel Magallon appears in an undated booking photo the Los Angeles Times obtained from the California Department of Corrections.

The killer of a California police officer has died after being found unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin State Prison.

Miguel Magallon, 35, died Saturday despite emergency measures. An autopsy will be conducted, corrections officials said Monday.

Magallon was sentenced to death on Oct. 15, 2009, for the Aug. 10, 2004, murder of Capt. Michael Sparkes Sr. of the Los Angeles County Office of Public Safety.

Prosecutors in the case said Sparkes, 53, was taking his regular predawn bike ride in a neighborhood near his Compton home when Magallon, then 26, stepped out of a vehicle and tried to rob him. He shot the officer multiple times with an AK-47 before fleeing to a waiting car.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.