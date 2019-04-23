Suspected Reckless Driver Arrested After CHP Pit Maneuver in Westchester Area

A man suspected of reckless driving, who led authorities on a chase from the Paramount area on surface streets and freeways to Westchester, was arrested after a PIT maneuver disabled his car Tuesday morning.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began pursuing the driver of a black car at about 11:25 a.m., sheriff’s officials told KTLA.

The chase was initiated when deputies spotted the man driving his car recklessly and suspected him of being under the influence, LASD Sgt. Benjamin Grubb said.

The driver was seen traveling at high-rates-of speed, traveling both on surface streets and local freeways and weaving in and out of traffic.

At around 12:05 p.m., deputies pulled back from pursuing the driver from the ground.

Authorities were still in surveillance mode at that point, monitoring the driver from the sheriff’s helicopter.

The California Highway Patrol then took over the pursuit just after 12:10 p.m., and began following the driver on surface streets and freeways.

The pursuit ended at 12:18 p.m. after a successful CHP PIT maneuver.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.