Lomita Man Arrested After Leading Nebraska Officers on 4/20 Pursuit That Went From 4 to Nearly 150 MPH

State troopers in Nebraska arrested a Lomita man accused of being high on drugs when he led officers on an April 20 chase that ranged in speed from 4 to nearly 150 mph, officials said Monday.

An officer tried to pull over Jonathan Suckow, 37, upon spotting his Ford Mustang traveling just 4 mph on Interstate 80 around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Nebraska State Patrol.

Moments later, Suckow accelerated to 70 mph, prompting the trooper to initiate a pursuit, officials said.

“The Mustang began driving recklessly, passed vehicles on the shoulder, and reached speeds up to 147 miles per hour,” State Patrol said in a statement.

At some point, Suckow stopped, and when officers approached the Mustang, he again accelerated quickly, according to the agency. The troopers continued chasing him.

Deploying spike strips, additional officers managed to bring the vehicle to a stop. The pursuit spanned a total of about 28 miles.

Authorities booked Suckow on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, willful reckless driving and felony flight to avoid arrest.