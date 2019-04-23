Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman in San Pedro Is Arrested

Posted 5:32 PM, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:40PM, April 23, 2019

A man who was being sought in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in San Pedro last month has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Police released a photo of Davon Thomas on April 23, 2019 (left). The photo on the right shows a sketch of the suspect released by LAPD officials on March 7, 2019.

Davon Thomas, 27, of Perris, has been charged with rape stemming from the March 5 incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed seven felony counts against Thomas, officials said.

The attack occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. while the victim was getting into her home along 11th Street. The suspect pushed the victim inside and "a violent and physical sexual attack occurred," police said in the original news release.

Police released a sketch of the man two days after the incident.

Authorities believe Thomas may have victimized more people and are asking potential victims to call LAPD Harbor detectives at 310-726-7861.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.