Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman in San Pedro Is Arrested

A man who was being sought in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in San Pedro last month has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Davon Thomas, 27, of Perris, has been charged with rape stemming from the March 5 incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed seven felony counts against Thomas, officials said.

The attack occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. while the victim was getting into her home along 11th Street. The suspect pushed the victim inside and "a violent and physical sexual attack occurred," police said in the original news release.

Police released a sketch of the man two days after the incident.

Authorities believe Thomas may have victimized more people and are asking potential victims to call LAPD Harbor detectives at 310-726-7861.