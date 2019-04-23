Man Arrested After Assaulting Roommate, Threatening His Father With Knife, Barricading Inside Moorpark Home: Sheriff

A man was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon after a short standoff with authorities Monday in the city of Moorpark, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement.

At around 8:30 pm, Moorpark Sheriff’s Station deputies arrived at a home in the 14100 block of Maya Circle to find that a man had barricaded himself in the home after he assaulted his roommate with a large blunt object and threatened his 70-year-old father with a knife, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The roommate, described as a 36-year-old man, was treated for a “moderate to severe” injury, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Ryan Rietkerk, locked himself in an upstairs bedroom and refused to come out, according to the statement.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Special Services Bureau arrived and tried to negotiate with Rietkerk, but after negotiations failed and he didn’t comply with orders to submit to an arrest, officers “utilized a less lethal weapon in order to gain his compliance,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

When that didn’t work, detectives “utilized a Sheriff’s K-9,” then handcuffed and arrested Rietkerk, according to authorities.

Rietkerk suffered ” minor injuries from the K-9 and the less lethal weapon,” and was transported to a nearby hospital, the statement said.

The suspect was later booked into a Ventura County jail on charges including assault with deadly weapon, resisting arrest, elder abuse and criminal threats. His bail was set at $500,000, authorities said.

No further information was available.