Man Shot to Death in L.A.’s Florence-Firestone Neighborhood

The 8100 block of South Central Avenue in Los Angeles, as seen in a Google Street Image in January of 2018.

A man died following a shooting in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The gunfire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Central Avenue, Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, she said. He was initially described only as a man.

No information regarding a motive or suspect description was available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

