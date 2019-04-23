Residents gathered for a town hall meeting on Tuesday after two dogs were bitten by rattlesnakes, one fatally, at the Laurel Canyon Dog Park. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 23, 2019.
Meeting Held Amid Concerns Over Rattlesnake Bite Dog Death at Laurel Canyon Park
