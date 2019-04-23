Meeting Held Amid Concerns Over Rattlesnake Bite Dog Death at Laurel Canyon Park

Posted 1:34 PM, April 23, 2019, by

Residents gathered for a town hall meeting on Tuesday after two dogs were bitten by rattlesnakes, one fatally, at the Laurel Canyon Dog Park. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 23, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.