Obama Boulevard: L.A. to Officially Rename Rodeo Road During May 4 Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The date former President Barack Obama will be officially honored with his own street in Los Angeles has been released.

The city will unveil the newly dubbed Obama Boulevard during a naming ceremony and street festival on May 4, Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson tweeted Tuesday.

The City Council unanimously approved Wesson's proposal to rename a 3.7-mile stretch of Rodeo Road, which runs from Jefferson Boulevard to Arlington Avenue, in honor of Obama last August.

The renaming ceremony be held where Obama Boulevard will intersect with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The location is home to Rancho Cienega Park, where in 2007 then-Senator Obama held a rally en route to his historic run to the presidency.

The May 4 festivities are set to begin at noon and will include a street festivaland entertainment, according to ticketing website Eventbrite.com.

The event is free and includes performers Doug E. Fresh, Yo-Yo, BJ The Chicago Kid, Battlecat, Kurupt, Alex Isley, Gavlyn, T-Lyons, Baby S, DJ Tee, Verbs, Dj Qwesscoast and more, according to the website.

Those planning to attend are asked to register through the website and reserve their spot.

The unveiling ceremony is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and will be attended by several city officials, including Wesson, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Congresswoman Karen Bass.

It’s here! Join us May 4 for the Obama Blvd. naming ceremony and street festival! The event is FREE to the public but tickets are limited, so sign up to reserve your spot today ➡️ https://t.co/1cy9WRt8ad #ObamaFestLA #ObamaBlvd pic.twitter.com/JgRgfkSlLF — L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson (@HerbJWesson) April 23, 2019