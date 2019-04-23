Prosthetic Leg Found in Sonoma County Lumber Yard Returned to Skydiver Who Lost It During Jump

When workers found a prosthetic leg fitted with a blue Nike shoe at a Cloverdale lumber yard Monday, they weren’t sure what to make of it, at first.

The workers reported the unusual find to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, the agency said in a written statement.

“(A) deputy gathered the intact leg, checked the area and contacted some folks at the nearby airport,” the statement said.

Deputies ultimately managed to contact the prosthetic leg’s owner, who they identified as “Dion,” and were able to return the pricey prosthetic to him on Sunday afternoon.

“Turns out that an amputee went skydiving yesterday and his leg fell off in mid-flight from about 10,000 feet up,” the statement said. The man and his friends had gone looking for the leg, but couldn’t find it.

Officials said the skydiver was, “a great guy, full of humor, who said he lost his first leg in a freak skydiving accident two years ago, but that hasn’t held him back,” according to the statement. “He jokingly quipped that this was his second leg lost while skydiving.”

The man was delighted to get his $15,000 prosthetic leg back, and thankful it didn’t hurt anyone or cause any damage when it fell, officials said.

“He promises to make a tether and learn from this, but fully plans to stick with his passion,” the statement said. “Good luck Dion!! Great spirit!!!”