Sexual Assault Allegation Against Ex-Laker Luke Walton Never Reached Police, Officials Say

Luke Walton looks on during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Jan. 7, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Santa Monica police said Tuesday that officials never received a report accusing former Lakers coach Luke Walton of sexual assault, and they are not currently investigating allegations made by a sports reporter.

In a civil lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, former Spectrum SportsNet host Kelli Tennant alleges that Walton assaulted her at the Casa del Mar Hotel in Santa Monica while he was an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.

No date was given for the alleged assault, but the suit says it happened after the publication of a book written by Tennant, for which Walton wrote a foreword. The book was published in 2014.

“There has been no report made to the Santa Monica Police Department,” Lt. Candice Cobarrubias said in a statement. “No investigation is ongoing.”

