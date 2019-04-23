Silver Alert Issued for Missing 82-Year-Old Pomona Man

Police asked the public’s help Tuesday in finding a missing 82-year-old man who left home to visit a family member on Monday but never arrived, authorities said.

Rafael Arvizu Moreno, 82, of Pomona, pictured in an undated photo provided by the Pomona Police Department on April 23, 2019.

Rafael Arvizu Moreno drove away from his Pomona home about 6 p.m. Monday en route to the family member’s home, but hasn’t been seen since, the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement.

Moreno was driving a white, 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan with California license plate 8DDU550. A Silver Alert has been issued.

“Since Moreno has been missing, he has made several fuel purchases in the Southern California area and may be confused as to his own whereabout,” the police statement said.

He’s described as Latino, 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 190 pounds, officials said. He was last seen wearing a brown flannel shirt, black jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Pomona police at 909-622-1241.

