Steve Golin, Oscar-Winning Producer of ‘The Revenant,’ Dies at 64

Producer Steve Golin, who won an Oscar for the 2015 frontier drama “The Revenant” and whose keen eye for talent helped launch the filmmaking careers of directors like David Fincher, Spike Jonze and Michael Bay, died Sunday in Los Angeles at age 64.

The prolific Golin, who left an indelible mark on both the independent film and television worlds, had been battling cancer, according to his representatives.

“We are devastated by Steve’s passing,” Golin’s partners at Anonymous Content, the management company he founded and of which he was chief executive, wrote in a statement. “He was a trailblazer in the industry, a devoted colleague, a remarkable leader and a truly kind man. He was a rare individual who encompassed intense creativity with a keen business mind.”

Golin received three best picture nominations for producing “Babel,” “The Revenant” and “Spotlight,” the latter two of which were nominated the same year. His other credits include such films as David Lynch’s “Wild at Heart,” Michel Gondry’s “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and last year’s gay-conversion drama, “Boy Erased.” He earned three Emmy nominations for his television work, which included the series “True Detective,” “Mr. Robot” and “13 Reasons Why.”

