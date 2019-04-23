Stockton Parents Face Murder Charges 1 Year After Disappearance of 20-Month-Old Twins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Stockton mother and father face murder charges in connection with their missing 20-month-old twins who disappeared more than a year ago, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

The DA’s office filed a motion in order to charge Aaron Weddles and Princess Canez-Walker with the homicide charges, on top of the eight counts of child abuse they already face, according to Sacramento television station KCRA.

Twins Sentina and Ren Weddles, along with their family, were reported missing on Jan. 4, 2018. The toddlers’ family and siblings were found five days later in a white SUV on Trinity Parkway in Stockton, but the twins were missing.

“Neither of the children’s’ bodies have been found,” the DA’s Office said. “Every crime requires proof of corpus delicti (‘body of the crime’) -- that proof can be proved through circumstantial evidence.”

The children's mother, Canez-Walker, had been declared incompetent to stand trial last year, but the judge overturned that ruling in February.

Anyone with information about the twins’ death is urged to call the Stockton Police Department or the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.