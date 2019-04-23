The News Director’s Office: Armenian Genocide Remembrance With Ellina Abovian

Ellina Abovian joins The News Director’s Office podcast to discuss the importance of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, which is observed on April 24th. She shares some of the stories she has encountered in talking with survivors, and how she has made it her mission to shed light on their experiences. Ellina also opens up about her career as a journalist, and shares her excitement for having another baby on the way.

Episode quote

“Always tell the truth in the form of a joke.” -Armenian proverb “Don’t be afraid of the turbulent river, be afraid of the moderate river.”

-Armenian proverb

