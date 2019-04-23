TV Personality Stassi Schroeder Talks New Book, ‘Next Level Basic’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the stars of Bravo’s hit reality show VanderPump Rules and the popular podcast Straight Up with Stassi, Stassi Schroeder joined us live to talk about the show and her new book “Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B***** Handbook” The book is available on Amazon. You can meet Stacy, Wed April 24 a the Barnes and Noble at the Grove at 7p. She will also be having an event at the Bloomingdales at the Beverly Center Saturday, April 27 at 1p. You can also follow Stassi on social media.