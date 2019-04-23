35-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling Into Meat Grinder at Pennsylvania Processing Plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A worker at a Pennsylvania processing plant is dead after falling into a meat grinder on Monday, KTLA sister station WNEP in Scranton reported.

"This was a horrible accident," Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. told the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

The 35-year-old woman fell into the machinery around 11:30 a.m. at the Economy Locker Storage Company in Muncy Township, the coroner said.

It's not clear yet what may have caused the woman to fall, but Kiessling told the newspaper she was standing on a stair set with wheels and "was perhaps reaching for something in the grinder, which was about 6 feet off the ground."

Another employee at the plant reportedly found the victim. Her name was being withheld pending notification of her family.

The Occupational Safety and Health Association is investigating the woman's death.