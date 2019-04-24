84-Year-Old Man Runs to Sierra Madre Neighborhood for Help After Being Injured by Bear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is recovering after being injured by a bear as he slept in a popular hiking and recreation area near Sierra Madre Tuesday night.

Police got a call about 11:30 p.m. of a suspicious person ringing doorbells in the 1200 block of Arno Drive, the Sierra Padre Police Department stated.

Arriving officers found an 84-year-old man bleeding from his face and arms.

The wounds were described as superficial and non-life-threatening.

The victim told officers he was sleeping in the nearby canyon when he was attacked by a 200 to 300 pound brown bear.

“The bear came up and clawed him on his face and hand,” Sierra Madre Police Department Officer Cadzow said.

The bear then followed the man as he fled down the hill. The victim eventually hid behind a gate and waited for the bear to leave.

Early Wednesday morning, a bear was recorded on video walking around a nearby neighborhood.

It was unclear if it was the same one that attacked the man.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are searching for the bear.