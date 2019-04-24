Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Cubs at 5 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Wednesday Broadcast Schedule

Actor Michael Madsen Charged With Second DUI in 10 Years, Facing Jail Time After Crashing SUV in Malibu

Posted 4:35 PM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38PM, April 24, 2019

Prosecutors have charged actor Michael Madsen with misdemeanor driving under the influence in connection with a crash last month in Malibu, officials reported Wednesday.

On Tuesday Madsen was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offense, and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content within 10 years of another DUI offense, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Madsen, 61, had roles in the movies “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill.”

He was not injured when he crashed his SUV into a pole on March 24.

Madsen is expected to be arraigned on May 20.

If convicted as charged, Madsen faces a possible maximum sentence of 364 days in jail.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.