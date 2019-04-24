Actor Michael Madsen Charged With Second DUI in 10 Years, Facing Jail Time After Crashing SUV in Malibu

Prosecutors have charged actor Michael Madsen with misdemeanor driving under the influence in connection with a crash last month in Malibu, officials reported Wednesday.

On Tuesday Madsen was charged with one count each of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offense, and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content within 10 years of another DUI offense, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Madsen, 61, had roles in the movies “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill.”

He was not injured when he crashed his SUV into a pole on March 24.

Madsen is expected to be arraigned on May 20.

If convicted as charged, Madsen faces a possible maximum sentence of 364 days in jail.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

34.025922 -118.779757