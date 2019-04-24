× Amber Alert Issued in L.A. County for 2 Children Allegedly Kidnapped by Father: CHP

The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning issued an Amber Alert in Los Angeles County for a boy and a girl who were allegedly taken by their father.

The abducted children — identified as 8-year-old Miliana Aguirre and 4-year-old Daniel Aguirre — were last seen with their father around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in Marina del Rey, according to the alert.

However, they are not believed to be in that area anymore, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

CHP activated the alert on behalf of the Bakersfield Police Department, which did not immediately provide information about the case.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Michael Aguirre, should be considered armed and dangerous,” the alert stated.

CHP described him as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Miliana is about 3 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 48 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to CHP.

Daniel is described as 3-feet tall, approximately 42 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

They were seen on foot and there are no known vehicles associated with the incident, CHP officials said.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the children is urged to call 911.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.