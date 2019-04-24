Man Suspected of Beating Woman Leads Police on Wild Pursuit From South L.A. Into O.C.

A man suspected of beating a woman is leading authorities on a wild pursuit through South Los Angeles and Orange County.

The suspect driver was seen making obscene gestures as he drove erratically through the streets with police cars behind him.

At least one other person can be seen in the fleeing vehicle’s passenger seat.

South Gate Police told KTLA they received reports of a man beating a woman in the vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver did not yield and the pursuit started.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the vehicle going off the roadway and crashing through a chain fence in the Florence-Firestone unincorporated area of South L.A. before driving through Roosevelt Park as people jumped out the way.

The driver was seen crossing several lanes to get on the southbound 710 Freeway, then quickly crossing more lanes to take an exit ramp to the 91 Freeway.

The vehicle then exited the freeway in Downey, narrowly avoiding a collision with another vehicle.

When the driver reached the La Mirada area, he was seen driving on the sidewalk and going against traffic, almost crashing into oncoming vehicles before entering Orange County.

Check back for updates on this developing story.