Fifty-two years after he was killed in a plane crash in South Vietnam, the remains Naval journalist Raul Guerra of Montebello were returned to Southern California Wednesday to be laid to rest with military honors.

Guerra's remains were tentatively identified in 2007, but it's taken another 12 years to positively identify the sailor and and repatriate his body.

Rick Chambers reports from Montebello for the KTLA 5 News on April 24, 2019.