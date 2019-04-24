Chemical Smell Triggers Hazmat Response to Alleged Drug Lab in Monrovia Home

Crews on April 24, 2019 respond to a Monrovia home where drugs were allegedly manufactured. (Credit: KTLA)

A chemical smell in a Monrovia neighborhood triggered a hazmat response and led to the arrest of a man for allegedly manufacturing drugs, officials said Wednesday.

City and county law enforcement officials and fire personnel responded to a home in the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Crews discovered chemicals being stored in the residence and determined that some of them were used to make drugs, possibly MDMA, ketamine and GHB, Detective Cecilia Cleveland told KTLA.

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, police said.

As of Wednesday morning, law enforcement and hazmat personnel remained at the scene. Crews are working methodically due to possible toxicity of the chemicals, Cleveland said.

Monrovia police assured, however, that there is no danger to the community, and that they’re not issuing any evacuation orders.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 626-256-8041.

 

