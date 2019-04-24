Dr. Sara Gottfried Talks New Book, ‘Brain Body Diet’

New York Times Best Selling Author and Functional Medicine doctor Dr. Sara Gottfried joined us live to talk about her new book “Brain Body Diet - 40 Days to a Lean, Calm, Energized and Happy Self. In the book, Dr Gottfried is specifically looking to help women who suffer from weight gain, foggy thinking, anxiety, depression, exhaustion and more. The book is available on Amazon. You can also go to her website.

