Former LAPD Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Possessing Child Pornography

A former Los Angeles police officer has been accused of possessing child pornography, court records show.

Clark Warren Baker, 61, was arrested earlier this month and charged with one count of possession of child pornography, roughly six months after police searched a residence associated with him in the Hollywood Hills, officials said.

Los Angeles police officers arrested Baker on April 10, according to online jail records. He posted $20,000 bond and was released the same day, records show.

Attempts to contact Baker were not successful Wednesday and it was not clear if he had an attorney.

