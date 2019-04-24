Frank Buckley Interviews: Father Gregory Boyle, Homeboy Industries Founder

Father Gregory Boyle is a Jesuit priest and the founder and executive director of Homeboy Industries, a world famous gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in Los Angeles. The program provides training and employment to former gang members along with services like tattoo removal, substance abuse support, and mental health therapy. Homeboy Industries products include items sold in grocery stores like Gelson’s and Ralphs and street wear and bakery items sold online and at Homebody Industries in downtown LA.

During this podcast, Father Greg discusses what he’s learned about why people join gangs and commit violence, he reveals how he and others help former gang members to heal, grow and transform into productive and healthy individuals, and he talks about a new documentary “Healing Trauma: Beyond Gangs and Prison” from Brave New Films and director Robert Greenwald.