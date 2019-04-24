Hemet Police Seek Public’s Help to ID Burglary Suspect Seen on Video Entering Fumigated Home

Hemet police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video entering a home in Hemet that was being fumigated.

The burglary took place on Saturday at an unoccupied home in the 600 block of east Stetson Avenue, police said in a news release.

After noticing the doorbell camera, police said the suspect looked right into the camera and proceeded to damage it.

But despite the damage to the camera, police said the video is still viewable.

Police said the suspect entered the toxic home without any protective equipment and stole items.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Hemet Police Department at (951) 765-2400.