× Rescuers Help Gray Whale Entangled Off the Coast of Palos Verdes

Lifeguards and Marine Animal Rescue Team members rushed into action to help a gray whale that became entangled off the coast of Palos Verdes on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

@LACoLifeguards responding to a entangled whale off #PalosVerdes with @MARescue. According to initial reports the animals is a ~20’ grey whale. pic.twitter.com/sVNJ9ZJVbM — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) April 24, 2019

The rescue effort was ongoing shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The animal was described as a 20-foot-long gray whale.

It was not immediately clear whether the troubled whale was the same juvenile gray whale spotted entangled in netting and fishing line off the coast of Orange County on Tuesday.

Rescuers ultimately had to call off the rescue effort, and the whale slipped away.

Gray whales swing by the California Coast during the migration between Baja California and the Arctic.