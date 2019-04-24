Rescuers Help Gray Whale Entangled Off the Coast of Palos Verdes

BREAKING: Police Pursuing Driver From South L.A. into Orange County
Posted 5:06 PM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:08PM, April 24, 2019
Lifeguards and Marine Animal Rescue Team members work to help an entangled whale off the coast of Palos Verdes on April 24, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Fire Department)

Lifeguards and Marine Animal Rescue Team members rushed into action to help a gray whale that became entangled off the coast of Palos Verdes on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The rescue effort was ongoing shortly before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The animal was described as a 20-foot-long gray whale.

It was not immediately clear whether the troubled whale was the same juvenile gray whale spotted entangled in netting and fishing line off the coast of Orange County on Tuesday.

Rescuers ultimately had to call off the rescue effort, and the whale slipped away.

Gray whales swing by the California Coast during the migration between Baja California and the Arctic.

