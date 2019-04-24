× Man Charged in Connection With Downey Shooting

Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a Texas man accused of shooting a 19-year-old Los Angeles man and critically wounded during a roadside dispute in Downey earlier this week, officials said.

Cameron Michael Thomas, 20, of Fort Worth, Texas, is accused of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, which took place Monday evening in Quill Drive, between Rives Avenue and Old River School Road, the Downey Police Department said in a written statement.

Thomas made his initial appearance in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, records show. An update in his appearance was not available.

The gunfire took place just before 7:20 p.m. along Quill Drive, between Rives Avenue and Old River School Road, police said.

Officers arrived to encounter the victim, who had been shot once, officials said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police soon found the suspect driving nearby and arrested him, police said.

“The initial investigation indicated the the shooting may have stemmed from vehicle collision involving the victim and an associate of suspect earlier that day,” police said in a written statement.

No further details were available.

Bail was set at $2 million pending Thomas’ next court appearance, scheduled for May 6 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.