Man Charged With Assaulting Off-Duty LAPD Officer Working as a Security Guard in Hollywood

A man was charged with assaulting an off-duty LAPD officer who was working as a security guard at a store in Hollywood earlier this week, officials announced Wednesday.

Daniel Keith Kennedy, 27, was charged with battery with serious bodily injury and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. He also faces an allegation of personally inflicting great bodily injury in connection with the April 22 incident.

Kennedy went into the store at Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street when the victim apparently recognized him as a “suspected shoplifter” and asked him to leave, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Kennedy was escorted outside and allegedly threw the victim to the ground and stomped on his head. He was eventually arrested by nearby officers.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Kennedy faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison if convicted as charged. Bail for the case was requested at $60,000.