Man Killed in Crash Between Car, Big Rig in West Covina

A man died Wednesday following a collision between a Honda sedan and a big rig in West Covina, officials said.

The crash took place about 4:40 p.m. along San Bernardino Road, just west of Nora Avenue, West Covina Fire Department Capt. Paul Krueger said.

A car, described as a Honda Civic or Accord, collided with the big rig and ended up stuck beneath it, the captain said.

Paramedics took the injured driver, a man estimated to be in his mid-60s, to a hospital, Krueger said.

He succumbed to his injuries a short time later, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the big rig was not hurt, officials said.

Officers from the CHP’s Baldwin Park-area office are handling the investigation. Anyone with information can reach the office at 626-338-1164.