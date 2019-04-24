NorCal Parents Whose Twin Boys Were Found in ‘Cages’ Won’t Face Child Endangerment Charges: DA

A Modoc County couple whose two young boys were found “secured” in what appeared to be modified cribs will not be charged with child endangerment, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The Modoc County District Attorney decided not to file the charges against Ramon Alberto Zendejas and Mercadies Irene Williams, both 25, because the twins were actually being held in cribs, Redding television station KRCR reported.

“There’s no kids in cages and it’s not a child endangerment case,” District Attorney Sam Kyllo said, according to the station. “They’re cribs, you can buy them on Amazon.”

Deputies discovered the 20-month-old children in what they thought were cages while serving a search warrant at the couple’s home in the 3000 block of C/R 101 on Sunday afternoon, according to the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, they described the toddlers as being held “in two separate modified cribs that were stacked on top of one another and secured to the wall like dog crates.”

Sheriff’s officials have agreed with the district attorney that the child endangerment charges should not be pursued, said Kyllo, adding that the incident had been blown out of proportion.

During a search of the home, deputies also found suspected methamphetamine, evidence of a butane honey oil lab, three firearms and ammunition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy told KRCR it was possible the children had been placed in the cribs “to keep them away from the other items that were located within the residence.”

Zendejas and Williams were arrested on suspicion of a number of offenses, but the two will only face charges for misdemeanor meth possessions, according to the station.