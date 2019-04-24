Pair of L.A. Marches Planned in Commemoration of Armenian Genocide

Posted 7:06 AM, April 24, 2019, by

A pair of marches are planned Wednesday to commemorate the Armenian Genocide more than one hundred years ago. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 24, 2019.

