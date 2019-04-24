× Parents Conflicted Ahead of Vote to Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From L.A. School Auditorium

Gardner Street Elementary School is undergoing a most unusual soul searching this week, weighing whether to break a symbolic link with pop star Michael Jackson, whose name is on the auditorium of the Hollywood campus.

A man in a white T-shirt and tan shorts said he was conflicted.

“I’ve tried to digest this,” said the man, whose daughter is a fifth-grader at the school. “I’ve grappled with it and I haven’t come to any decision.”

“The documentary was a dark thing,” he said. “And I believe the two men. But his music still lives. My gosh, people love his music. It’s a huge joy for them.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.