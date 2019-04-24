Parents Conflicted Ahead of Vote to Remove Michael Jackson’s Name From L.A. School Auditorium

An L.A. school that honored Michael Jackson may remove his name from its auditorium. In this photo from 1989, Jackson reunites with sixth-grade teacher Laura Gerson during the naming ceremony at Gardner Elementary. (Credit: Los Angeles Times)

Gardner Street Elementary School is undergoing a most unusual soul searching this week, weighing whether to break a symbolic link with pop star Michael Jackson, whose name is on the auditorium of the Hollywood campus.

A man in a white T-shirt and tan shorts said he was conflicted.

“I’ve tried to digest this,” said the man, whose daughter is a fifth-grader at the school. “I’ve grappled with it and I haven’t come to any decision.”

“The documentary was a dark thing,” he said. “And I believe the two men. But his music still lives. My gosh, people love his music. It’s a huge joy for them.”

