Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Cubs at 5 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Wednesday Broadcast Schedule

Rima Fakih, First Arab-American Miss USA on Breaking Barriers for Arab Women

Posted 4:08 PM, April 24, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.