Suspect Arrested in Killing of Security Guard at Inglewood Marijuana Dispensary

Posted 3:39 PM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, April 24, 2019

A man was arrested in the killing of a security guard at a marijuana dispensary in Inglewood, authorities said Wednesday.

Adhan Rasheed Clark, 25, appears in an undated booking photo provided by the Inglewood Police Department on April 24, 2019.

Detectives and a SWAT team took Adhan Rasheed Clark, 25, of Paramount, into custody Monday near the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, the Inglewood Police Department said.

Clark was wanted for the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Enrique Alvarado, who was a uniformed security guard at the dispensary on 11001 S. Crenshaw Blvd., police said.

The incident happened in the dispensary’s parking lot at around 12:40 p.m. April 11, according to authorities.

Homicide victim Enrique Alvarado, 22, of Inglewood, pictured in an undated photo provided by loved ones.

Authorities arrived at the scene and found Alvarado suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

No information was available on how the crime unfolded, or whether the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The victim’s friends told KTLA at the time that the killing made no sense.

“He was not the type of person who was involved in a gang or the type of person who had a violent life. He was simply doing his job,” Alvarado’s friend Marco Guerrero said.

GoFundMe page was set up for Alvarado’s funeral.

Clark was arrested without incident and his bail has been set at around $3 million, according to police.

Anyone who has information was asked to call Inglewood Police Department homicide detectives at 310-412-5246.

