Suspected Serial Bicycle Slasher Pleads Not Guilty to Attacking People in South L.A., South Gate and Lynwood

A man suspected of attacking nine people while on a bicycle, permanently disfiguring seven, pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Lenrey Briones, 19, was charged with seven counts of aggravated mayhem, two counts of attempted aggravated mayhem and one count of attempted robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors also allege the defendant used a knife in the crimes and that he has a prior felony conviction.

Briones, who authorities described as a transient, is scheduled to return to court on June 13.

Briones allegedly attacked the victims randomly, slashing them in the face using a knife in South Gate, Lynwood and South Los Angeles between March 20 and April 1.

The victims include men, women and a 13-year-old boy, Los Angeles Police Department officials have said. Seven of the victims' injuries caused permanent disfigurement, the DA's Office previously said.

In one of the attacks, Briones also tried to steal a woman’s purse, resulting in the robbery charge.

He previously pleaded no contest to attempted arson last September stemming from an incident that occurred on March 13, 2018, Los Angeles County Superior Court records show. Three additional counts of arson and one count of assault with a deadly weapon against him were eventually dropped, the records show.

As a result, Briones was sentenced to three years in state prison, 344 days in county jail and three years of formal probation. It remains unclear when he was released from custody, but the slashings began on March 20, just over a year after his arrest in the previous case, records show.

Briones is being held on $9 million bail.