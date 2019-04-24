Tennessee Man Accused of Beating Baby to Death After Learning He’s Not the Father

Posted 11:02 AM, April 24, 2019, by

Police say a Tennessee man is accused of beating an infant to death after discovering that he wasn’t the child’s father.

Memphis police say 33-year-old Jose Avila-Agurcia is charged with murder in the death of 4-month-old Alexander Lizondro-Chacon.

News outlets cited an affidavit of complaint that says officers responded April 12 to a report of an unresponsive infant. The baby was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead from blunt force trauma to the head.

The affidavit says Avila-Agurcia became a suspect after the child’s mother, Mercy Lizondro-Chacon, told investigators that the man said he struck the baby multiple times in anger after learning he wasn’t the father.

Avila-Agurcia is being held at a county jail.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.