Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Defaced Again by a Vandal, This Time With Paint and Graffiti

President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which has cemented itself as a battleground for political debate in Los Angeles, was vandalized again early Wednesday.

The vandal strode up to Trump’s star off Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue about 3:40 a.m., knelt down and applied a coat of black paint to the star before scrawling “Putins Bitch” across it in white spray paint.

Another person appeared to be shooting photos or video of the incident, which was captured on video obtained by TMZ.

The vandalism, which alludes to Trump’s alleged cozy relationship with the Russian leader, comes days after a redacted version of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on interference in the 2016 presidential election was released.

