Victorville Teen Threatened Columbine High School, Made False Reports to FBI to ‘Join Online Gaming Clan’: Police

A 14-year-old boy in Victorville made threats to shoot and blow up Columbine High School in Colorado and made false reports to the FBI in order to “join an online gaming clan,” the Victorville Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said the teenager had no intention of carrying out the threats.

Colorado officials reached out to Victorville Police after an investigation traced the calls to an IP address at a home on Buckskin Court in Victorville, authorities said.

Detectives arrived at the home and identified the teenager as the suspect who had made the threats to the high school and also learned that he may have called the FBI headquarters and falsely reported a homicide and hostage situation, Victorville Police said.

It is unclear which online game the clan the teenager was trying to join is part of.

Authorities did not provide information on whether he was taken into custody.

Anyone with information was asked to contact deputies at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911, or call dispatch at 760-956-5001.

