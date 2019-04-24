× Woman’s Death Deemed Suspicious, Under Investigation in Moreno Valley Area

Authorities are investigating what was described as a suspicious death after a woman’s body was discovered in an unincorporated area of Moreno Valley Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Box Springs Mountain Road after receiving a report of a death at about 12:11 p.m., the Moreno Valley Police Department stated in a news release.

Authorities arrived at the location and found the victim, who they pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified and was described only as a female.

The death was deemed to be suspicious and a homicide unit responded to the scene, the Police Department said.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Investigator Rodriguez at 951-486-6700 or Investigator Barajas at 951-955-2777.