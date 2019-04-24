Woman’s Death Deemed Suspicious, Under Investigation in Moreno Valley Area

Posted 5:33 AM, April 24, 2019, by
The 9000 block of Box Springs Mountain Road is seen in this image from Google Maps.

The 9000 block of Box Springs Mountain Road is seen in this image from Google Maps.

Authorities are investigating what was described as a suspicious death after a woman’s body was discovered in an unincorporated area of Moreno Valley Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Box Springs Mountain Road after receiving a report of a death at about 12:11 p.m., the Moreno Valley Police Department stated in a news release.

Authorities arrived at the location and found the victim, who they pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not been identified and was described only as a female.

The death was deemed to be suspicious and a homicide unit responded to the scene, the Police Department said.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Investigator Rodriguez at 951-486-6700 or Investigator Barajas at 951-955-2777.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.